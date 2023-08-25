Promote Your Business
WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday begins Day 5 of the William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial.

The former Facebook live host faces a two-count indictment: first-degree murder by deliberate design and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office maintains he killed 45-year-old Robert Davis in May 2022, at the home of Shadow Robinson. However, William ‘Napolean’ Edwards claims he’s innocent.

The case is unfolding before Hinds County District 4 Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson.

Watch live here.

