Things To Know Friday, August 25

1. Pearl Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Jackson

One is in custody after a police chase that began in Pearl ended in a crash in Jackson. According to the Pearl Police Department, the police chase began around 7:10 p.m. Thursday night after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop in Pearl. The chase came to a stop at the intersection of West Capitol and Prentiss Street in Jackson after both the Pearl Police car and the stolen vehicle crashed. The Pearl Police car and the stolen vehicle were damaged and needed to be towed away from the scene.

2. ‘Forced to be violent’: Defense attorney in ‘Polo’ Edwards trial questions state’s star witness by bringing up her manslaughter conviction

After nearly causing a mistrial Wednesday with an emotional outburst, Shadow Robinson resumed her testimony in the murder trial of William “Polo” Edwards and faced tough questions from Edwards’ attorney, who brought up her 2001 conviction for killing her ex-boyfriend. Edwards is charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing 45-year-old Robert Davis. Attorney Tom Fortner peppered Robinson with questions about that emotional day and her connection to Edwards. Robinson said she and Edwards had a purely sexual relationship, but she did not have one with Davis.

3. Man wanted in Yazoo City on 18 arrest warrants; bomb threats of local medical clinic

A 33-year-old man who faces 18 total arrest warrants is wanted by the Yazoo City Police Department. Cody Nicholson, 33, from Yazoo City, is currently on the run from police. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, he also has threatened to bomb a building of one of the medical clinics in the city. Nicholson made the treats on July 24, July 26, August 3, and August 17. Yazoo Police says that each time a “terroristic threat” was made, the facility’s patients/staff had to be evacuated and the building had to be cleared and shut down, halting medical treatment for the patients.

