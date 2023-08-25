Texas authorities arrest man in connection to deadly Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Texas authorities arrested a man on August 25 in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Vicksburg.

A press release says that the U.S. Marshal’s Service notified the Vicksburg Police Department that 28-year-old Quenterious “Woosie” Williams was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas, and will be extradited to Vicksburg.

On June 8, officers responded to a call on Crawford Street in reference to a shooting. Once they arrived on the scene, investigators found 26-year-old Kelvion Winston suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winston was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment but died from his injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.