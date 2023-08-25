Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Texas authorities arrest man in connection to deadly Vicksburg shooting

Quenterious “Woosie” Williams
Quenterious “Woosie” Williams(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Texas authorities arrested a man on August 25 in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Vicksburg.

A press release says that the U.S. Marshal’s Service notified the Vicksburg Police Department that 28-year-old Quenterious “Woosie” Williams was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas, and will be extradited to Vicksburg.

On June 8, officers responded to a call on Crawford Street in reference to a shooting. Once they arrived on the scene, investigators found 26-year-old Kelvion Winston suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winston was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment but died from his injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
Day 4 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial ends
WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway
‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
Cody Nicholson, 33
Man wanted in Yazoo City on 18 arrest warrants; bomb threats of local medical clinic

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road.
Fire claims the life of 13-year-old
A boater speeds along the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Rankin County, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V....
Less water now coming into the Barnett Reservoir than going out; water supply not impacted
William ‘Polo’ Edwards’
Day 5 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial ends