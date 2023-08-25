Promote Your Business
Pearl Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One is in custody after a police chase that began in Pearl ended in a crash in Jackson.

According to the Pearl Police Department, the police chase began around 7:10 p.m. Thursday night after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop in Pearl.

The chase came to a stop at the intersection of West Capitol and Prentiss Street in Jackson after both the Pearl Police car and the stolen vehicle crashed.

The Pearl Police car and the stolen vehicle were damaged and needed to be towed away from the scene.

The chase ended at the intersection of West Capitol and Prentiss Street in Jackson.
The chase ended at the intersection of West Capitol and Prentiss Street in Jackson.(WLBT)

No injuries were reported.

