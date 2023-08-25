Pearl Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One is in custody after a police chase that began in Pearl ended in a crash in Jackson.

According to the Pearl Police Department, the police chase began around 7:10 p.m. Thursday night after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop in Pearl.

The chase came to a stop at the intersection of West Capitol and Prentiss Street in Jackson after both the Pearl Police car and the stolen vehicle crashed.

The Pearl Police car and the stolen vehicle were damaged and needed to be towed away from the scene.

The chase ended at the intersection of West Capitol and Prentiss Street in Jackson. (WLBT)

No injuries were reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.