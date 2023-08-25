Man wanted in Yazoo City on 18 arrest warrants; bomb threats of local medical clinic

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 33-year-old man who faces 18 total arrest warrants is wanted by the Yazoo City Police Department.

Cody Nicholson, 33, from Yazoo City, is currently on the run from police.

According to the Yazoo City Police Department, he also has threatened to bomb a building of one of the medical clinics in the city.

Nicholson made the treats on July 24, July 26, August 3, and August 17. Yazoo Police says that each time a “terroristic threat” was made, the facility’s patients/staff had to be evacuated and the building had to be cleared and shut down, halting medical treatment for the patients.

Nicholson’s current active warrants for his arrest by the Yazoo City Police Department are as follows:

2 counts of felony making a terroristic threat

2 counts of felony disclosure of intimate material

3 counts of felony malicious mischief

4 counts of misdemeanor Telephone- profane, indecent, etc. language

2 counts of misdemeanor simple assault by physical menace to create fear

2 counts of misdemeanor contempt of court

1 count of reporting a false crime

1 count of telephone harassment

1 count of failure to yield to blue lights and sirens

A total of 18 warrants for his arrest by the Yazoo City Police Department have been issued, with seven being felony warrants and 11 being misdemeanor warrants.

