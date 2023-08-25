Man found with multiple gunshot wounds on Raymond Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night on Raymond Road.

Jalin Austin, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say they found shell casings on the ground and are gathering information as they search for possible suspects and a motive.

If you have any information on this incident contact Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

