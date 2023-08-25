JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting off the last First Alert Weather Day of the week with more potentially record breaking heat. Out the door temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s, and rise to the low 100s again in the afternoon. The good news - another chance for showers and thunderstorms exists into the evening hours.

The weekend will still bring low 100s to the mix, but they may not break any records. However, heat alerts will still be in effect. Just because it doesn’t break records does not mean it is not dangerous. A chance of showers and storms will stick around through the weekend too.

By next week we see a return to somewhat more “normal” temps for this time of the year. Highs on Monday will be in the mid and upper 90s, and low to mid 90s will be in the picture by mid week. There will be a good chance for rain early in the week before a front sweeps through and brings another round of drier air.

The tropics continue to heat up, and we will get the chance to see the effects of a potential storm by early next week. A disturbance is projected to move through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days and potentially reach tropical depression strength. At this time it looks like most of the effects will go to Florida, but it could at least increase our rain chances before the front. Tropical storm Franklin continues to gain strength as it moves back out into the Atlantic, and there are a couple of other areas of note that won’t bring any impacts to us at home in the near future.

