Former Canton city engineer facing federal bribery charges files for bankruptcy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLBT) - A former Canton city engineer facing federal bribery charges has filed for bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, Rudy Warnock submitted a petition seeking Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Warnock, who now lives in Alabama, was the former Canton city engineer and is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of wire fraud for incidents that occurred during his time in Canton.

According to the petition, Warnock has an estimated net worth of $434,000 and total liabilities of approximately $1.4 million.

Warnock’s unsecured claims include a $429,772 COVID-19 disaster loan from the Small Business Administration, a $203,879 loan from Renasant Bank to cover lawsuit costs, a $29,020 loan from Eastern Bank to cover “deficiency on [an] airplane,” and $47,000 in credit card purchases.

Warnock is proposing repaying $35,800 of that debt as part of his Chapter 13 plan.

Secured debt includes a $681,188 home loan taken out in February 2021. The home, according to court records, is valued at $853,600.

Gross income reported from January 1 to the time of the filing was around $44,000. An affidavit submitted to the court along with the petition shows that for the last two months, Warnock earned approximately $16,000.

Warnock is set to go to trial in the bribery case on October 2. This month, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate granted a request to continue the trial, in part, to give John Colette, Warnock’s attorney, more time to review numerous audio recordings included in evidence.

He also told the court that more time was needed in light of a third co-defendant in the case preparing to enter a guilty plea.

Warnock and three others were indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges in December 2021. The indictments were unsealed last year. Warnock is accused of directing payments and rewards to Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, two former Canton aldermen, and Cleveland Anderson, a former commissioner for Canton Municipal Utilities, in exchange for support for contracts.

Gifts included tickets to concerts, luxury suite tickets to New Orleans Saints football games, checks, and cash.

Gilkey and Grant each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery back in November. And in February, Anderson filed a notice of intent to change his plea from not guilty to guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Warnock was hired as engineer for CMU in August 2016. Anderson, who was a commissioner at the time, made the motion to hire Warnock. Court records show Warnock was appointed city engineer in 2013. The Canton Board of Aldermen voted to remove him from the position four years later.

He later sued the city for failing to pay his firm, Warnock & Associates, more than $109,000 during his time in office.

In 2021, the Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled Warnock was not owed the money.

For years, Warnock also served as engineer for the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

The Madison County Journal reports that during his seven years in that role, he had billed the county for more than $20 million in work.

We called Warnock for comment, but he hung up after we identified ourselves.

