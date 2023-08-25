First Alert Weather Day: dangerous heat continues today ahead of a drop in temperatures next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Today is our last First Alert Weather Day as we begin to wrap up this stretch of record-breaking heat. It will be a scorcher out this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 100s under a mix of sun and clouds. Similar to yesterday, hit or miss downpours/thunderstorms could also develop under the heating of the day before fading away after sunset. Temperatures overnight will fall to the 70s with a mostly clear sky overhead.

THIS WEEKEND: While we should be past the core of the heat by this weekend, dangerous heat potential will still exist both Saturday and Sunday. Highs during the afternoon hours will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s with a low-end chance for PM pop-up downpours.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An even bigger shift in our weather pattern is expected next week as the strong ridge of high pressure shifts west allowing for a cold front to drop into the area. Temperatures should run a lot closer to normal for most of the week in the lower 90s. It should feel less humid out too with drier air forecast to filter in behind the front. Scattered showers and storms may also make an appearance ahead of this front, with the best chance existing on Monday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.