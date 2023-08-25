Fire claims the life of 13-year-old
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 13-year-old boy died in a structure fire Thursday night around 10 p.m. It happened at Lakeside Trailer Park at 10415 Rabbit Road.
The mobile home was fully engulfed by the time volunteer firefighters arrived.
Coroner Clayton Cobler said one person was able to escape the fire at Lot 112.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.