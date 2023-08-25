Fire claims the life of 13-year-old

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 13-year-old boy died in a structure fire Thursday night around 10 p.m. It happened at Lakeside Trailer Park at 10415 Rabbit Road.

The mobile home was fully engulfed by the time volunteer firefighters arrived.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said one person was able to escape the fire at Lot 112.

A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road. (Cristy Osborne)

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

A 13-year-old boy died in a fire on Rabbit Road late Thursday. (Cristy Osborne)

