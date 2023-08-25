Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.
By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property, and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
Day 4 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial ends
WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway
‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says