Carriere woman indicted for crash that killed off-duty Waveland officer

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Carriere woman was indicted for charges related to the July 2021 crash that killed off-duty Waveland officer Katie Cash.

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that Angela James was indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury on one count of manslaughter and four counts of felony DUI- causing death or disfigurement.

On July 18, 2021 around 3:40 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Paradise Lane and Highway 603. The car was heading north when it left the road and flipped over.

The driver was found inside the car. The other two passengers were ejected from it during the crash.

One passenger, 33-year-old Katie Cash, succumbed to her injuries. The driver and the other passenger were treated for serious injuries.

Cash was a mother of two who had just graduated from the police academy less than two days before the crash.

