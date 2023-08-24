LIVE: Day 4 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day 4 of William ‘Polo’ Edward’s murder trial has begun.

An outburst from the state’s star witness Wednesday during the murder trial for William “Polo” Edwards caused his defense attorney to request a mistrial, claiming the testimony irrevocably tainted the jury pool and could not be undone.

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied the motion.

The witness in question, Shadow Robinson, got emotional after recounting the final moments of victim Robert Davis’ life before he was shot and killed.

The former Facebook live host faces a two-count indictment: first-degree murder by deliberate design and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

