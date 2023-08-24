Promote Your Business
Tylertown man sentenced more than 10 years for child porn possession

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Tylertown man was sentenced Thursday to serve 128 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Jason Patrick Appeldorn, 47, was sentenced to 10 years, eight months, in United States District Court in Hattiesburg.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Appeldorn was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $63,500 to victims and a $5,000 fine.

Appeldorn was also ordered to pay an additional $5,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

According to court documents, on Sept. 23, 2021, federal officers of the U.S. Probation Office executed a search of Appeldorn’s residence in Tylertown,.

Appeldorn had been under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office since Nov. 29, 2017, because of a previous conviction in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana for possession of child pornography.

Appeldorn’s cellular telephone recovered at the search was examined forensically and more than 2,000 visual depictions was recovered of child sexual abuse material of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Appeldorn was indicted by a federal grand jury and he pled guilty on January 10, 2023, to possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.

