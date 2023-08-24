Things To Know Thursday, August 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial

WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway (WLBT)

An outburst from the state’s star witness during the murder trial for William “Polo” Edwards caused his defense attorney to request a mistrial, claiming the testimony irrevocably tainted the jury pool and could not be undone. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied the motion. The witness in question, Shadow Robinson, got emotional after recounting the final moments of victim Robert Davis’ life before he was shot and killed. The former Facebook live host faces a two-count indictment: first-degree murder by deliberate design and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

2. Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co. (WLBT)

Authorities have identified the man they believe shot three people in a domestic dispute in Madison County Tuesday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the person is Laddarius Johnson, 24. Three other people were shot in the incident, and at least one of those individuals died. The Madison County Coroner confirmed that 34-year-old Tiara Scott succumbed to the injuries sustained. The dispute happened along Oakfield Boulevard, near Clarkdell Road in the Oakfield Subdivision.

3. Former Ridgeland High star wide receiver earns preseason freshman All-American honors with Ole Miss

Ayden Williams (Ole Miss Football || Ole Miss Athletics) (Ole Miss Football)

A former standout wide receiver for the Ridgeland High School Titans has earned huge praise without yet playing a snap of college football. Ole Miss freshman Ayden Williams has impressed throughout the Rebels fall camp practices since arriving in Oxford in August, earning preseason All-American honors, according to On3Sports. He becomes the latest Rebel to wear the No. 1 jersey that, for Ole Miss, has seen major success when worn by wide receivers in recent memory. Former 5-star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and former Brandon Bulldog Jonathon Mingo are the latest recipients to boast the number, with both pass catchers breaking records at Ole Miss and becoming high draft picks in the NFL.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.