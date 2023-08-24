Pike Co. man arrested for initiating fire during burn ban

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County arrested a man for allegedly neglecting a burn ban.

Robert Michael John is charged with arson and willfully or recklessly setting fire to woods or fields.

Deputies and firemen responded to a brush fire on Mandy Lane on Monday, August 21. When they arrived, authorities say the fire was already burning most of John’s property and his neighbor’s fields.

Investigators say he had previously been cited for burning while under a ban.

No bond has been set at this time.

Pike County has been under a burn ban since August 14 and per the partial statewide burn ban, it will remain under it until further notice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.