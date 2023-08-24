Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Pike Co. man arrested for initiating fire during burn ban

Pike Co. man arrested for initiating fire during burn ban
Pike Co. man arrested for initiating fire during burn ban(Pike County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County arrested a man for allegedly neglecting a burn ban.

Robert Michael John is charged with arson and willfully or recklessly setting fire to woods or fields.

Deputies and firemen responded to a brush fire on Mandy Lane on Monday, August 21. When they arrived, authorities say the fire was already burning most of John’s property and his neighbor’s fields.

Investigators say he had previously been cited for burning while under a ban.

No bond has been set at this time.

Pike County has been under a burn ban since August 14 and per the partial statewide burn ban, it will remain under it until further notice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway
‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
Hazelhurst Police need help to find missing man
Body found in missing Hazlehurst man’s trailer; identity not known
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
Clarksdale, Mississippi generic
Mother of 13-year-old mom speaks out after child was denied abortion

Latest News

WATCH: Day 4 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, August 24
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
A legislative watchdog report is again looking at the financial stability of Mississippi’s...
Some mayors raising a red flag about possible changes to PERS