‘Nothing about this deal is legal’: Butler sues Madison Co. supervisors over rezoning deal

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Did the Madison County Board of Supervisors pay $965,000 for land the county already owned?

That’s one of the many claims laid out by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler in a recent lawsuit filed in circuit court.

The suit alleges Supervisors Gerald Steen, Paul Griffin, and Karl Banks agreed to rezone 350 acres for the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership in exchange for 35 acres of right-of-way for the Reunion Parkway expansion project.

Butler says the deal violates state statute, and that a “governing body may not bargain away its zoning power by committing to make a developers’ preferred zoning changes before engaging in the public process required by its own ordinances and state laws.”

She also questions why, as part of the agreement, the board paid $965,000 for the 35 acres, saying the county already owned it.

“Nothing about this deal is legal,” she said. “The county does not owe the partnership a guarantee that MDOT will build an interchange; the supervisors cannot pay public funds to the partnership for nothing in return.”

Butler says supervisors should repay the money, and names their bonding company, Liberty Mutual, as a party to the suit.

Board President Gerald Steen, declined to comment on the mayor’s claims, referring all questions to Board Attorney Mike Espy. However, he said a statement likely will be issued later.

Espy said he was still reviewing the case.

The suit comes months after supervisors narrowly approved a request from the Bozeman Partnership to rezone approximately 350 acres of land between Bozeman Road and I-55 from special use to C-2 commercial.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning the Bozeman Family Limited Partnership land back in June. (Madison County Board of Supervisors)

Voting in favor of the measure was Steen, Banks, and Griffin. Supervisors Trey Baxter and Shelia Jones voted against it.

Butler raises other questions in the complaint as well, including whether the county owned the land prior to it cutting the Bozeman Family a $965,000 check.

According to the suit, the Bozeman family entered a memorandum of understanding with the county back in 2007 to deed over the first 11 acres.

The donation was contingent on the county reaching an agreement with the state and federal government on the construction of the Reunion Parkway interchange.

The interchange would run over the interstate and connect future portions of the parkway that were to be built on both sides.

The claim says that two years later, the partnership had deeded 35 acres to the county, contingent on the interchange being built.

Butler goes on to say that in 2014, Steen, Banks, and Griffin authorized the tax assessor to put the 35 acres back on the tax rolls.

However, the complaint claims the county never executed a deed returning the land. The mayor also claims that the partnership couldn’t re-acquire the land under state statute.

“No board of supervisors of any county is authorized to grant any donation without legislative authorization,” she wrote. “No statute authorizes the Madison County Board of Supervisors to donate the real property at issue.”

A few years later in 2021, the board voted to pay the Bozeman partnership more than $1 million for right-of-way related to the Reunion Parkway Phase II Project.

That right-of-way was the same property Butler claims was donated to the county years earlier.

“In other words, the board voted to authorize payment to the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership for property that Madison County owned,” the complaint states.

The payout was less than half of what it was valued at by an appraiser. However, Butler claims the appraisal was based on the land being used for commercial development.

The suit alleges that an additional payment came later, based on a 2022 memorandum of understanding related to the Reunion Project. That was the $965,000 payment.

Under terms of the 2022 MOU, the parties agreed that any deeds currently on file for the property be revoked and that the county would agree to “revoke its interest in the subject property in exchange for no compensation under the guise of accepting a donation of property the county already owns.”

The board, meanwhile, agreed to pay the Bozeman partnership $965,000, which the partnership would return if an interchange is constructed to connect the parkway with I-55. No time limit was put on when the interchange work had to begin.

“As a taxpayer, Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler objects,” the complaint states. “And the city of Madison is seeking to annex the partnership’s property, and therefore has an interest in the transaction.”

