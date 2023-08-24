Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi veteran receives Purple Heart 17 years after combat brain injury

Retired soldier receives Purple Heart Wednesday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi veteran who received a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Iraq 17 years ago is now officially being recognized by the Army for his combat wounds.

Retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan was presented the Purple Heart Medal by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during a ceremony at Camp Shelby Wednesday afternoon.

Hogan suffered a TBI in Iraq on Sept. 11, 2006, when his Army vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device.

At that time, the Army did not award Purple Hearts for Hogan’s type of injury.

But now, the Department of Defense does authorize the medal for traumatic brain injuries suffered in combat.

Hogan’s Purple Heart was approved just four months ago.

“It’s just an honor to serve your country and that’s really the essence of today’s ceremony, that even though my name is on the Purple Heart, it’s really for my whole community and state,” Hogan said.

“We do a lot of important things, but when you put a Purple Heart on a deserving soldier, that’ pretty incredible,” Hyde-Smith said. “That is really significant.”

Hogan, a Purvis native, served in the Army from 2002-2018.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway
‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
Hazelhurst Police need help to find missing man
Body found in missing Hazlehurst man’s trailer; identity not known
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
Clarksdale, Mississippi generic
Mother of 13-year-old mom speaks out after child was denied abortion

Latest News

Andi Sisk, 4-years-old
4-year-old Madison girl to be featured on Times Square Jumbotron
Friday is the last day to qualify for bonus prize in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12