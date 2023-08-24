Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on 3 new exhibits

Bill Snyder joins us live from the Mississippi Aquarium ahead of a special ribbon-cutting for three new biomes, one of which will be home to an octopus!
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hanging with a sloth? Chilling with an octopus? The Mississippi Aquarium is giving you and your family even more ways to beat the heat this summer.

Thursday morning, the aquarium held a ribbon-cutting for “Changing Tides,” a brand new space inside the aquarium presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

The space is home to three new biomes, including 23 habitats with over 120 new species. The addition adds 7,000 square feet of indoor space to the aquarium.

The expansion is the aquarium’s first since it opened back in 2020. Patrick Pearson, Mississippi Aquarium Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says the addition is an answer to early comments and reviews.

“People said they wanted to see more, so we’re giving them more,” Pearson said. “This is our answer to that request.”

The new biomes include a kelp forest, a rainforest and a coral reef. The rainforest is home to both speedy friends and those who like to take their time- Pelé the Brazilian Armadillo and Tito the sloth.

“By separating it by biomes, we have a cold water, we have a rainforest, and then we have a warm water, where we’ll have lots of tropical fish and tropical animals,” Pearson said. “Here in the coral reef, the star is going to be a giant Pacific octopus, which arrives today right before our ribbon-cutting...”

Bill Snyder joins us live from the new rainforest exhibit at the Mississippi Aquarium with a couple of very special guests.

The ribbon-cutting was held Thursday, August 24 at 11 a.m.

The aquarium is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit their website for tickets.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway
‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
Hazelhurst Police need help to find missing man
Body found in missing Hazlehurst man’s trailer; identity not known
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
Clarksdale, Mississippi generic
Mother of 13-year-old mom speaks out after child was denied abortion

Latest News

Andi Sisk, 4-years-old
4-year-old Madison girl to be featured on Times Square Jumbotron
Friday is the last day to qualify for bonus prize in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12
DIGITAL DESK: Choctaw Indian Fair begins July 12