Jackson State University students dealing with on-campus housing crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Classes started Monday for Jackson State University students... but many say they were left scrambling to find housing before getting to class.

This isn’t the first time Jackson State has had housing issues at the beginning of the semester. However, students say this time is a little different and it’s left many struggling to find a place to stay while enrolled.

On August 12, hundreds of Jackson State students began moving into their dorms, excited and ready for classes.

That wasn’t the case for everyone.

“This year, they had time slots, where they emailed you telling you to pay a $75 housing deposit. But the problem was that many people didn’t get the email because they were missing requirements that they didn’t know they were missing,” a senior from St. Louis, Sam Steward, said.

But junior Jordan Riley says those emails weren’t sent to all students.

“I had a schedule, my stuff was good and financial aid was good. I never had a time slot or anything for me to choose, you know, where my house was gonna be. So I called during the summer to see what was going on. And they told me that they had a waitlist of about four to 500 students,” Riley said.

According to JSU, students “were placed on the waitlist and provided with off-campus housing options operated by external companies.”

“It was an unclear direction from JSU or any of the apartments on how to go about it. They just denied and said ‘Sorry, we don’t have a place for you’,” Steward said.

By July, senior Ethan Goode said housing still wasn’t available.

“They just basically gave me the runaround and kind of told me like to ‘figure it out’ pretty much how to get around. So that’s when I went apartment shopping,” Goode explained.

We asked JSU how many students are on the waiting list, but we didn’t get an answer from them. Now, students are scrambling to find a place to stay.

“My aunt has a house around the area. She lives in Tampa now. So I stay in her house. A lot of them can’t afford to be in an apartment, so housing on campus is not an option. So they just can’t live on campus or live here at all, or go to school at Jackson State,” Riley explained. “It puts Jackson State in a negative light because out-of-state students won’t want to come to Jackson State because it’s not even guaranteed that they’re going to get housing. So why would I put my time and money into Jackson State?”

“I’m up against if I can afford to stay another night in a hotel or find someone to house me for an extra couple of days until an apartment is ready. And hopefully, it is ready. Or I would have to go on all online and go back home,” Steward said.

Jackson State released a statement regarding the situation:

Jackson State University is experiencing positive growth that is outpacing its physical plant. As a result, like many universities nationwide, JSU has a housing waitlist. We began communicating the housing application process in early Spring 2023. If a student did not meet the deadline, they were placed on the waitlist and provided with off-campus housing options operated by external companies. As vacancies become available, students are moved from the waitlist to a residence assignment. If students face a distinct hardship, we ask them to contact our housing department for waitlist prioritization. Our students’ well-being remains first and foremost. We appreciate everyone for their patience as we work to ensure their needs are met so they can focus on what will be a wonderful semester.

