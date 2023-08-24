Promote Your Business
Jackson residents asked to conserve water amid excessive heat

Jackson Water System Interim Manager.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JXN Water is asking residents of the capital city to conserve water due to the excessive heat.

According to a press release, residents are encouraged to, “Stay hydrated and adapt to the ongoing high temperatures by conserving their water.”

JXN Water says the increase in water usage in Jackson is leading to an additional four million gallons of water being delivered per day, which puts strain on the system.

Residents can reduce water usage through mindful conservation methods:

  • Reduce the use of outdoor water usage such as pools or sprinkler systems
  • If watering outside is necessary, try to water during the cool parts of the day
  • Avoid letting sinks and faucets run
  • Take shorter showers
  • Use dishwashers for full loads only
  • Check sinks and faucets for leaks

