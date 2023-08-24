Jackson residents asked to conserve water amid excessive heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JXN Water is asking residents of the capital city to conserve water due to the excessive heat.

According to a press release, residents are encouraged to, “Stay hydrated and adapt to the ongoing high temperatures by conserving their water.”

JXN Water says the increase in water usage in Jackson is leading to an additional four million gallons of water being delivered per day, which puts strain on the system.

Residents can reduce water usage through mindful conservation methods:

Reduce the use of outdoor water usage such as pools or sprinkler systems

If watering outside is necessary, try to water during the cool parts of the day

Avoid letting sinks and faucets run

Take shorter showers

Use dishwashers for full loads only

Check sinks and faucets for leaks

