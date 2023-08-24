Heat Peaking to End the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dangerous heat continues across the central and southern US, and that means another First Alert Weather Day for us. These will continue through tomorrow, and possibly the weekend as the heat remains unrelenting.

We will start the day again with new record high lows in a few areas, similar to yesterday. That just means we don’t cool off very much in the overnight hours. Getting out the door in the upper 70s and low 80s, and warming to as high as 105 degrees this afternoon. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for “feels like” temps up to 115-120 degrees this afternoon. The saving grace (possibly) - a little rain in the forecast. You read that right, there is a slim chance for some of us to see a shower or storm roll through during peak heating time this afternoon. If you do get a little of that lovely precipitation, be prepared for potential flash flooding and strong gusts of wind.

The chance for a shower or two will stay with us as we move into the end of the week and the weekend. Unfortunately, so too will the ridiculous and record breaking temperatures. However, they will be slowly declining by the end of the weekend and by the middle of next week, we expect to see highs much closer to seasonable norms. That’s because a front is expected to push through slowly starting Sunday night and into Monday. This will allow that chance for rain to creep a little higher by Mon/Tues, so more of us will have the opportunity for some drought relief by next week.

Until then, fire danger remains high and you need to continue to take extra heat safety precautions.

In the tropics: watching TS Franklin gain strength again as it moves back out into the Atlantic. It will continue to bring tropical storm effects to the DR and Turks and Caicos through the next 2 days, and eventually bring rain and winds to Bermuda over the weekend. There are a few other spots we are watching, but still nothing to impact us.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.