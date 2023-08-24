Former Ridgeland High star wide receiver earns preseason freshman All-American honors with Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former standout wide receiver for the Ridgeland High School Titans has earned huge praise without yet playing a snap of college football.

Ole Miss freshman Ayden Williams has impressed throughout the Rebels fall camp practices since arriving in Oxford in August, earning preseason All-American honors, according to On3Sports.

On3 Preseason True Freshman All-American: Ole Miss WR Ayden Williams🔴🔵https://t.co/0HAcDKEhAp pic.twitter.com/MHIGlFaeEd — On3 (@On3sports) August 22, 2023

He becomes the latest Rebel to wear the No. 1 jersey that, for Ole Miss, has seen major success when worn by wide receivers in recent memory.

Former 5-star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and former Brandon Bulldog Jonathon Mingo are the latest to recipients to boast the number, with both pass catchers breaking records at Ole Miss and becoming high draft picks in the NFL.

Williams was a four-star recruit coming out of high school before signing to play for Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin.

As a Titan, Williams tallied 1,265 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior last season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.