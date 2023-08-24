First Alert Weather Day: near record-breaking heat continues ahead of some relief next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in place today with near record-breaking heat in the forecast. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 100s, which could challenge all-time record highs in some locations. A few isolated showers could also try to develop under the heating of the day if enough moisture is available but wouldn’t be anything widespread. Overnight, our weather will remain quiet and warm with overnight down in the 70s to near 80-degrees.

FRIDAY: More excessively hot conditions are on tap for Friday as we wrap up the work and school week. Temperatures will be quick to warm to the 100s by the afternoon hours under a mostly sunny sky. Heat index values could be up to 110 to possibly 120. Make sure to take in plenty of hydrated fluids and try to limit your time spent outdoors in the intense heat if possible.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The potential for 100-degree weather will continue this weekend before we see a pattern shift into next week. The strong ridge of high pressure/heat dome is forecast to retreat westward by next week ending this stretch of triple digit temperatures. This will allow for a front to drop into the area resulting in the drop in moisture levels and temperatures to the 90s, which is closer to average. A chance for some showers and possible thunderstorms will also exist along this front.

