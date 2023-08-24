Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Heat Alerts today
Heat Alerts today(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 106 degrees today, which is a new record for today.  It’s the hottest weather, so far, this summer and the hottest temperature since 2007.  First Alert Weather Days continue through at least Friday for now.  That will encompass the core of this heat wave.  We are expecting highs between 102 and 106 Friday.  The all-time record high for Jackson is 107 and the last time that happened was in 2000.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s.  A few stray showers are possible Friday & and this weekend in the afternoons and evenings, but nothing widespread and nothing severe.  Temperatures will drop by a few degrees next week, but any signs of significant rainfall or cooler weather will remain outside of our forecast for now.  The daily heat index will also be around 115 in the afternoons and evenings this week and closer to 100 next week.  The tropics are also very active, with a system expected to form near the Yucatan of Mexico and track toward the west coast of Florida next week.  Minimal impacts are expected here, except it will drag down some cooler & drier air in the middle to end of next week.  The average high and low this time of year is 92 and 71.  We’ve only had a trace of rainfall this month in Jackson.  That’s 3.5 inches below normal.  The sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 7:33pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway
‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
Hazelhurst Police need help to find missing man
Body found in missing Hazlehurst man’s trailer; identity not known
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
Clarksdale, Mississippi generic
Mother of 13-year-old mom speaks out after child was denied abortion

Latest News

Drop in temperatures likely next week
First Alert Weather Day: near record-breaking heat continues ahead of some relief next week
Heat Alerts today
Heat Peaking to End the Week
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Heat Alerts today
First Alert Weather Day: record breaking heat continues through late week