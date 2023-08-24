First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 106 degrees today, which is a new record for today. It’s the hottest weather, so far, this summer and the hottest temperature since 2007. First Alert Weather Days continue through at least Friday for now. That will encompass the core of this heat wave. We are expecting highs between 102 and 106 Friday. The all-time record high for Jackson is 107 and the last time that happened was in 2000. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s. A few stray showers are possible Friday & and this weekend in the afternoons and evenings, but nothing widespread and nothing severe. Temperatures will drop by a few degrees next week, but any signs of significant rainfall or cooler weather will remain outside of our forecast for now. The daily heat index will also be around 115 in the afternoons and evenings this week and closer to 100 next week. The tropics are also very active, with a system expected to form near the Yucatan of Mexico and track toward the west coast of Florida next week. Minimal impacts are expected here, except it will drag down some cooler & drier air in the middle to end of next week. The average high and low this time of year is 92 and 71. We’ve only had a trace of rainfall this month in Jackson. That’s 3.5 inches below normal. The sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 7:33pm.

