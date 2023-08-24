Promote Your Business
Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘Autumn Variations’ coming in September

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New...
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ed Sheeran is staying busy.

The singer-songwriter is releasing a new album just one week after the U.S. leg of his Mathematics Tour wraps up.

Sheeran announced Thursday that the new album, titled “Autumn Variations,” will be available on Sept. 29.

It includes 14 tracks about love, heartbreak, depression and loneliness.

Sheeran reunited with The National’s guitarist Aaron Dessner for the new album. They previously worked together on Sheeran’s last album “-,” (pronounced “Subtract,”) which came out in May.

“Autumn Variations” will be Sheeran’s seventh studio album. You can preorder it on Sheeran’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

