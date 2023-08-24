Ballot box elimination underway for Hinds County District 2 Supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Supervisor David Archie says he’s not letting this election slip from under him.

He’s calling for a recount of all the votes from the District Two race and also calling for an entirely new race.

“I did not win a single box in the city of Jackson. That is unheard of,” he said.

“You know, I trust the system. If I had won, I would have lost with dignity and respect but that’s always been a problem for my opponent. I’m going to pray for him,” Anthony Smith said.

Both District Two candidates - Archie and Smith - were watching the process on the second day of the ballot box examination.

This after Archie, the incumbent, demanded a recount, claiming there was voter fraud and corruption during the primary election.

“We are going to ask the Hinds County Democratic party to throw this election out right away and run a good sound election where more people can pay attention,” Archie explained.

Smith gained 63 percent of the votes to Archie’s 37 percent.

“I got out there and campaigned with the people. Everybody I spoke to wanted to change. They were tired of all the craziness that was going on,” Smith said.

When 3 On Your Side asked Archie if there have been any discrepancies so far in the process, he said…. “We have found so many things already and we are only at four and five and maybe six boxes that we have reviewed.”

But he also says he can’t release anything about those findings until all the ballot boxes are examined.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace says this process could take several days and says so far there haven’t been any major issues.

