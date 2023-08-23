WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards continues Wednesday.

The former Facebook live host faces a two-count indictment: first-degree murder by deliberate design and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office maintains he killed 45-year-old Robert Davis in May 2022, at the home of Shadow Robinson. However, William ‘Napolean’ Edwards claims he’s innocent.

The case is unfolding before Hinds County District 4 Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson.

