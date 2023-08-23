Things To Know Wednesday, August 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Day two of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial centers on evidence linking him to killing, GPS tracking that led to his capture

Evidence left behind at a Clinton crime scene last year appears to link William ‘Polo’ Edwards to the killing of 45-year-old Robert Davis, according to a crime scene investigator who discovered matching bullets at the former social media host’s home and vehicle that he used to elude law enforcement. Edwards is charged with first-degree murder.

2. Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public

Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station for public urination and charged him with child in need of services. (Source: Latonya Eason, WHBQ via CNN)

A Mississippi police officer who took part in the arrest and jailing of a 10-year-old child who urinated in a parking lot is “no longer employed,” and other officers will be disciplined over the incident, the city’s police chief said. Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler announced the news in a Facebook post Monday, but he didn’t specify whether the officer who has left the department was fired or quit, or what type of discipline the other officers would face. Chandler didn’t immediately reply to a Tuesday voicemail seeking further information about the changes. “We appreciate the public’s patience while we investigated this incident. We deeply value your trust and support, and we are dedicated to continually improving and learning from our mistakes,” Chandler wrote in the Facebook post, noting that the officers violated their training on how to deal with children.

3. What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?

FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 27, 2023. Reeves is hoping to breeze past two newcomers in a party primary and secure the Republican nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Whether Gov. Tate Reeves was involved in the multimillion-dollar welfare scandal has emerged as one of the top issues of the 2023 campaign for governor — and Mississippians across the state are being deluged with advertisements and attacks about it. Brandon Presley, the Democrat running for governor against Reeves in November, has anchored his candidacy on the scandal, in which at least $77 million in federal funds intended for the state’s poorest residents were misspent or directed to wealthy, politically-connected Mississippians between at least 2017 and 2020. For weeks, Presley has blanketed the state with a TV advertisement alleging: “Under Tate Reeves, millions were steered from education and job programs to help his rich friends.”

