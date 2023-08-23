Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Things To Know Wednesday, August 23

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Day two of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial centers on evidence linking him to killing, GPS tracking that led to his capture

Evidence left behind at a Clinton crime scene last year appears to link William ‘Polo’ Edwards to the killing of 45-year-old Robert Davis, according to a crime scene investigator who discovered matching bullets at the former social media host’s home and vehicle that he used to elude law enforcement. Edwards is charged with first-degree murder.

2. Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public

Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station for public urination and charged him with child in need of services.(Source: Latonya Eason, WHBQ via CNN)

A Mississippi police officer who took part in the arrest and jailing of a 10-year-old child who urinated in a parking lot is “no longer employed,” and other officers will be disciplined over the incident, the city’s police chief said. Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler announced the news in a Facebook post Monday, but he didn’t specify whether the officer who has left the department was fired or quit, or what type of discipline the other officers would face. Chandler didn’t immediately reply to a Tuesday voicemail seeking further information about the changes. “We appreciate the public’s patience while we investigated this incident. We deeply value your trust and support, and we are dedicated to continually improving and learning from our mistakes,” Chandler wrote in the Facebook post, noting that the officers violated their training on how to deal with children.

3. What exactly is Gov. Tate Reeves’ involvement in the welfare scandal?

FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 27, 2023. Reeves is hoping to breeze past two newcomers in a party primary and secure the Republican nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Whether Gov. Tate Reeves was involved in the multimillion-dollar welfare scandal has emerged as one of the top issues of the 2023 campaign for governor — and Mississippians across the state are being deluged with advertisements and attacks about it. Brandon Presley, the Democrat running for governor against Reeves in November, has anchored his candidacy on the scandal, in which at least $77 million in federal funds intended for the state’s poorest residents were misspent or directed to wealthy, politically-connected Mississippians between at least 2017 and 2020. For weeks, Presley has blanketed the state with a TV advertisement alleging: “Under Tate Reeves, millions were steered from education and job programs to help his rich friends.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama man in custody after leading troopers on multi-county chase in Mississippi
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards to resume Wednesday
Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards to resume Wednesday
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Residents and businesses in the area hope the rebuilding project will bring renewed interest...
Information session held to give update on project for Medgar Evers Boulevard