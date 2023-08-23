Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the man they believe shot three people in a domestic dispute in Madison County Tuesday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the person is Laddarius Johnson, 24.

Three other people were shot in the incident, and at least one of those individuals died. The Madison County Coroner confirmed that 34-year-old Tiara Scott succumbed to the injuries sustained.

The dispute happened along Oakfield Boulevard, near Clarkdell Road in the Oakfield Subdivision.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker said his department received a call just before 10 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance between a male and female.

Officers arrived to find two gunshot victims at the entrance of the neighborhood. Deputies pursued the suspect to the neighborhood’s clubhouse, where they say he shot a third victim.

At that time, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect. Johnson was killed at the scene. No officers were injured.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

