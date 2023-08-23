Promote Your Business
Second metro area water utility asking residents to conserve water

(MGN Online)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second water utility is now asking residents to conserve water usage amid the ongoing drought.

On Wednesday, Canton Municipal Utilities issued a text message urging customers to limit their water usage at this time for essential usage only.”

The request will remain in place until further notice and is due to excessive heat and drought conditions, the utility states.

Canton joins the city of Madison, which issued a similar request over the weekend asking customers to scale back on watering their lawns at night.

Water conservation aside, the extreme heat is impacting water operations in other ways as well.

JXN Water, for instance, has restricted new meter installation to between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Central Mississippi has experienced numerous 100-plus-degree days in recent weeks. The high expected for Thursday, August 24, is 107 degrees.

