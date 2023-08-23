Puckett football game against Mount Olive cancelled due to COVID concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s game between Puckett and Mount Olive has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. Multiple players from Mount Olive tested positive for COVID, a representative from the MHSAA confirmed.

Puckett will be given a win by forfeit.

The Wolves’ next game is September 1 at McLaurin, the Pirates will play at Mize on the same day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.