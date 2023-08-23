Promote Your Business
Puckett football game against Mount Olive cancelled due to COVID concerns

Multiple players from Mount Olive tested positive for COVID, a representative from the MHSAA confirmed
Thursday's football game between Puckett and Mount Olive was cancelled due to COVID concerns...
Thursday's football game between Puckett and Mount Olive was cancelled due to COVID concerns with the Mount Olive team(WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s game between Puckett and Mount Olive has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. Multiple players from Mount Olive tested positive for COVID, a representative from the MHSAA confirmed.

Puckett will be given a win by forfeit.

The Wolves’ next game is September 1 at McLaurin, the Pirates will play at Mize on the same day.

