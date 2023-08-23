Puckett football game against Mount Olive cancelled due to COVID concerns
Multiple players from Mount Olive tested positive for COVID, a representative from the MHSAA confirmed
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s game between Puckett and Mount Olive has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. Multiple players from Mount Olive tested positive for COVID, a representative from the MHSAA confirmed.
Puckett will be given a win by forfeit.
The Wolves’ next game is September 1 at McLaurin, the Pirates will play at Mize on the same day.
