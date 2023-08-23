Mother of 13-year-old mom speaks out after child was denied abortion

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Clarksdale, Mississippi in Coahoma County recently drew national attention after a 13-year-old girl recently gave birth to a child that was conceived after she was raped in her yard.

The family spoke with Time Magazine about the life-changing ordeal and the circumstances that prevented the teen from terminating her pregnancy.

Action News 5 is using aliases for the mother, daughter and baby to protect their identities.

“Regina,” the 13-year-old’s mother, says the past year has been the most trying time in her life. Her daughter, 13-year-old “Ashley,” has a three-week-old baby, and is heading into the seventh grade this fall.

“The rape, the baby, the everything... but we making it through,” said Regina.

Regina told Action News 5 that Ashley was raped around October of last year.

“I’m mad, I’m furious,” Regina said.

Regina said since then, her world has been turned upside down.

“As her mother, I have to do whatever I can to help her get through this,” said Regina. She said she didn’t know about the assault on her daughter until months after it happened.

Regina says she noticed Ashley’s behavior change, then came the morning sickness, then the doctors confirmed it.

“I’m a grandma so young, she’s a mother so young,” said Regina, “Her body done changed. She’s no longer a kid in the body. She had to endure child labor before her time. That traumatized me.”

That labor was only three weeks ago.

Regina said she loves her grandchild, who she calls “Peanut,” but she wishes Mississippi abortion laws were different.

In Mississippi, abortion is illegal in almost all cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“If abortion laws was still the same, it would’ve helped her, it would have really helped her. She wouldn’t have to worry about buying Pampers and milk. She could be out being a child, going to school, preparing for college. Now she is preparing everything for her and [the baby],” said Regina.

Regina has started a GoFundMe to help pave the way toward a better future for her child and grandchild. The funds will help her pay the bills, relocate the family, and help Ashley stay in school.

And of course, there’s the baby’s care.

“Donate what you can or help in any way you can. I thank you for all of the support and love all you have given us, all the messages, I think you all are wonderful,” said Regina.

Regina said both Ashley and Peanut are doing well. Ashley was present during this interview, but decided to stay in a vehicle.

Regina says no one has been arrested for her daughter’s rape and hopes to see justice soon.

If you have any information that could help Clarksdale authorities with their investigation, contact the police department.

If you would like to help the family, click here to access the family’s GoFundMe:

