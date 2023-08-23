More First Alert Weather Days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting off this Wednesday morning feeling warm and sticky as you get out the door. Overnight lows stayed in the upper 70s for the most part. This afternoon will bring another day of record-breaking temps, with highs projected to be from 101-105.

The record-breaking heat will peak today and tomorrow, but even once it starts to subside on Friday we will still see low 100s in most places. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Friday. 100s are still the story through the weekend, but the good news is there’s a slim chance for a few showers in the picture starting Thursday. This will aid both in cooling things off and the drought conditions if you get one of the quick-moving showers.

Next week looks to finally bring us back into the mid-90s again, and the chance for rain sticks around. The light at the end of the tunnel! Models only show about a quarter of an inch of rain at most, but if you get a slow-moving storm you could see more. Either way, it’s a start to a better pattern.

As far as the tropics go, TS Harold has moved inland and is losing strength as it continues into Mexico. Also watching TS Franklin in the Caribbean, but that storm is expected to move back out into the Atlantic and bring no impacts to the mainland.

