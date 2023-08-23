Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPS pushes back high school football game start times due to excessive heat

JPS community working together to ensure safe drinking water for athletes
JPS community working together to ensure safe drinking water for athletes(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District has pushed the start time for six games on the opening week of Friday night lights due to excessive heat.

WLBT has issued a First Alert Weather alert for the week of August 20-26 due to the high temperatures across Central Mississippi, with Hinds County possibly experiencing temperatures as high as 107 degrees.

Wednesday, JPS announced all high school home football games affiliated with JPS will now see a start time of 8 p.m. on Friday instead of the regular 7 p.m. start time.

Below are the rescheduled games.

JPS pushes back high school football game start times due to excessive heat
JPS pushes back high school football game start times due to excessive heat(JPS)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
Alabama man in custody after leading troopers on multi-county chase in Mississippi
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark (11) jogs the bases after his solo home run against...
Brandon native Kellum Clark earns promotion in New York Mets organization
Thursday's football game between Puckett and Mount Olive was cancelled due to COVID concerns...
Puckett football game against Mount Olive cancelled due to COVID concerns
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a presesaon NFL football game against...
Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges
Billy Wiles
Southern Miss football names starting QB