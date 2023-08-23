JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District has pushed the start time for six games on the opening week of Friday night lights due to excessive heat.

WLBT has issued a First Alert Weather alert for the week of August 20-26 due to the high temperatures across Central Mississippi, with Hinds County possibly experiencing temperatures as high as 107 degrees.

Wednesday, JPS announced all high school home football games affiliated with JPS will now see a start time of 8 p.m. on Friday instead of the regular 7 p.m. start time.

Below are the rescheduled games.

JPS pushes back high school football game start times due to excessive heat (JPS)

