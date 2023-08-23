Promote Your Business
Jackson’s hazardous waste drop-off center closed due to heat

WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Environmental Service Center will be closed on Thursday, August 24, due to excessive heat.

The ESC is where the public can drop off any hazardous waste materials.

The center at 1570 University Blvd. is normally open from 8 to 3:30 p.m., but the city says you should contact the Solid Waste Division at (601) 960-1193 regarding any hazardous waste disposal.

The ESC is a permanent site that serves as a safe alternative for citizens to drop off unwanted household products.

