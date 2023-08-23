Jackson’s hazardous waste drop-off center closed due to heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Environmental Service Center will be closed on Thursday, August 24, due to excessive heat.

The ESC is where the public can drop off any hazardous waste materials.

The center at 1570 University Blvd. is normally open from 8 to 3:30 p.m., but the city says you should contact the Solid Waste Division at (601) 960-1193 regarding any hazardous waste disposal.

The ESC is a permanent site that serves as a safe alternative for citizens to drop off unwanted household products.

