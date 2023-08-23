Jackson Zoo likely to be funded next year; council still wants to discuss park’s future

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Talks of cutting funding for the Jackson Zoological Park appear to be off the table when it comes to next year’s budget.

But the future of the once-popular West Jackson attraction is still uncertain, with council members at least willing to entertain longer-term discussions on closing it.

The news comes just days after Council President Aaron Banks proposed shutting down the facility, saying doing so would free up funding to help shore up the city’s budget elsewhere.

After an outcry from both council members and community leaders, Banks appeared to back off of those comments during Tuesday’s budget deliberations.

“I don’t plan nor foresee any amendment going forward today cutting $1.6 million from the zoo,” he said. “Those comments were made because whenever there’s $1.6, $1.8 [million] going and $55,000 returning, I think it’s irresponsible... for us not to discuss it.”

Parks and Recreation is seeking between $1.6 million and $1.8 million to fund park operations for 2023-24, while for the current fiscal year, it generated approximately $75,000 in revenue.

Banks’ previous comments drew criticism from some council members and community leaders, who say the park shouldn’t be closed.

Other city leaders say they should have a more in-depth conversation before making any decisions about the zoo’s future.

“We know that decommissioning the zoo is very expensive. And so, if we talk about anything relating to the zoo, we have to weigh the cost of how we refocus, re-energize, and re-imagine the zoo with how much it actually costs to shut down,” Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said.

Lindsay urged Banks to take a look at a previous feasibility study done by the Jackson Zoological Society to determine what the revitalization could look like.

“One thing we know is this feasibility study has been done, it was very thorough, it identified funders, it identified exhibit improvements, everything,” she said. “Let’s keep this conversation in the finance committee... and let’s take a deeper dive.”

According to the Northside Sun, the study was commissioned by the now-defunct society in 2016 to determine whether the zoo could raise $15 million for improvements at the park’s current location.

Results released in 2018 showed the zoo could not.

Council members also agreed the city needed to have a plan if it did decide to shutter the park. The park is located on approximately 54 acres in the 2900 block of West Capitol Street.

“If we’re even considering defunding in any kind of way, I think the responsible thing is to have a plan,” Ward Five Councilman Vernon Hartley said. “Also, I would like to ask... bring the zoo folks into the circle as well, because again, we can add a little bit of flavor to the conversation.”

Supporters of the zoo say closing the park wouldn’t immediately generate savings. They also argue that doing so would create a large, vacant property in the middle of a busy thoroughfare.

As for continued financial costs, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the council last week that the city would still have to feed and care for the animals, and pay zoo staffers to maintain the park until the animals could be relocated.

That’s if the animals could be relocated.

“It’s not just a decision to move animals, it’s finding zoos or other sanctuaries that have the space,” the mayor said. “For the collection that we have, to shutter an entire zoo and find homes for each one of those animals, you likely don’t have one or two zoos that are capable of doing it.”

Hartley argued that abandoning the zoo would lead to more illegal dumping, more crime and more boarded up space.

On the other hand, he says recent talks of closing the zoo could generate more interest in the park.

“I think, going forward, you’re going to see a robust interest in getting sponsors,” he said. “What I envision going forward is we’ve got fresh ideas, we’ve got motivation, and we understand how it is with the budget.”

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley speaks at a press conference in support of the Jackson Zoo. (WLBT)

For his part, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Abram Muhammad said the city is already working with Visit Jackson to put in place a new marketing plan to help advertise the park.

“We... have to do a better job in marketing,” he said. We have to touch our bordering states, just like they touch us when we see advertisements [about] what’s going on in Memphis and New Orleans, and things of that nature.”

“We have to do the same thing when it comes to marketing Jackson, specifically the zoo, so that we can get those who are traveling north, south, east and west to be able to stop in.”

