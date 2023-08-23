Information session held to give update on project for Medgar Evers Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An information session gave Jackson residents a first-hand look at changes coming to Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Grant funds will help reconstruct a 1.5 mile section of Medgar Evers Boulevard. (WLBT)

A 20 million dollar grant is being used to help rebuild a section of the former U.S. Highway. The information session was held Tuesday evening at Hinds Community College’s Jackson Branch to give those interested an update on the project.

The information session was held at the Jackson branch of Hinds Community College Tuesday evening. (WLBT)

Those who attended were able to talk with engineers and ask questions. Renderings were also available, showing the plans for Medgar Evers Boulevard. Residents and businesses in the area are hoping the project will bring renewed interest and economic opportunities.

Project Manager Chad Toles said, “It’s one and a half miles long. It starts at Five Points at Woodrow Wilson and goes to Ridgeway Street. We’re reconstructing the road to four lanes with a raised median and landscaping. There’ll be a sidewalk along the east side. We’re redoing the water and sewer and storm water.”

Medgar Evers Blvd. is an essential connection from the Mississippi Delta to the Capital City. (WLBT)

Signage will also be included directing those who use the roadway to local landmarks like the Jackson home of Medgar and Myrlie Evers. Transit stops will have shelters, lighting, and trash receptacles. Toles added the project would help reduce barriers to economic, educational, and quality-of-life opportunities.

