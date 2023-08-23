Hazlehurst Police asking for help to find missing man

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hazlehurst Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who’s been missing since Sunday, August 20.

HPD Investigator Terrell Davis says Larry King aka “WORM” has been missing since late Sunday night.

Neighbors told police they saw King leaving his property on a bike. King has not been seen since.

The next morning, police and the fire department responded to a grass and trailer fire at his home, but no information has been released about any possible connection to King.

If you have information on where he could be, please contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (601) 894-1181 or the Hazlehurst Fire Department at (601) 894-2686.

