Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination

Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria contamination. Listeria can cause serious illness.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check your freezer: You may have some frozen vegetables in there that put you at risk for a listeria infection.

Twin City Foods of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling some of its frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Kroger and Food Lion grocery stores.

The Food and Drug Administration has listed the specific lot numbers on its website.

There’s concern the products may have been contaminated by listeria, which can cause serious illness, though there were no complaints of human illness tied to the products as of Tuesday.

Customers can return the recalled products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama man in custody after leading troopers on multi-county chase in Mississippi
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards to resume Wednesday
Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards to resume Wednesday
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani is surrendering to Georgia authorities in connection with indictment
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White...
Drowning death of Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard ruled an accident
A Colorado man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent for...
Man accused of killing 10 people at Colorado supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting