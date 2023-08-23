First Alert Weather Day: record breaking heat continues through late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Record breaking heat is anticipated once again this afternoon as this strong ridge of high pressure continues to influence our weather. Forecast high temperatures should top out in the lower to model 100s under plenty of sunshine. With Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for all of central MS, feels like temperatures could run as high as 110 to possible 120. Be safe and use caution if you have to spend time outdoors. There will be an increasing risk for heat related illnesses.

THURSDAY: Historic heat is possible on Thursday as it could be the hottest day of the year and possibly of all time for some locations. As the heat dome expands more across our area, highs tomorrow afternoon look to top out anywhere between 104 to 107. This could surpass all-time record high temperatures in some locations. A few pop-up showers may also make an appearance, but the overall chance for rain remains slim.

EXTENDED FORCAST: 100-degree weather will likely stick around for us through the rest of the work week and over the upcoming weekend. We should finally start to see the very hot conditions back off by next week as the ridge retreats to the west. Highs for most of next week will fall to the 90s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. A few showers could also be possible during this time ahead of a weak front.

