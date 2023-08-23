Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a presesaon NFL football game against...
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a presesaon NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said Wednesday.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Williams was arrested Sunday. The department wouldn’t provide further details, saying a public information request had to be filed.

Williams practiced with the Cowboys on Tuesday, the first of three training camp workouts at the team’s headquarters in Frisco following four weeks in California.

The Cowboys declined to comment beyond saying they were aware of the arrest. Williams also could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

It’s the second arrest for Williams this year. In January, the second-year player turned himself in to police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, on a reckless driving charge stemming from an accident a few days before Christmas last year.

Williams was cited for driving as fast as 98 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaving between vehicles in a Corvette before colliding with a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman.

Dallas drafted Williams in the second round last year out of Mississippi, where Williams had off-field issues. He was suspended at Ole Miss in July 2020 after being charged with sexual battery. Williams was reinstated two months later after the charge was dropped.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
Alabama man in custody after leading troopers on multi-county chase in Mississippi
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

Jackson Zoo likely to be funded next year; council still wants to discuss park’s future
William Edwards murder trial resumes after lunch recess.
William Edwards murder trial
WLBT General Photo
Jackson’s hazardous waste drop-off center closed due to heat
Hazelhurst Police need help to find missing man
Body found in missing Hazlehurst man’s trailer; identity not known