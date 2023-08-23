Promote Your Business
Brandon native Kellum Clark earns promotion in New York Mets organization

Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark (11) jogs the bases after his solo home run against...
Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark (11) jogs the bases after his solo home run against Virginia Military Institute during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former College World Series championship member with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and a Brandon, Mississippi native has made quick work since being drafted by the New York Mets.

Kellum Clark signed his first professional baseball contract with the Mets after being picked in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB draft on July 19.

After impressing as a member of the Mets’ rookie league team, the Florida Complex League Mets, just over a month ago, Clark was promoted to New York’s Single-A team, the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday.

He also made his first start with the St. Lucie Mets Tuesday night.

In 11 appearances with the FCL Mets, Clark recorded a batting average of .308, eight hits, and forced 10 walks.

The former Brandon Bulldog batted .270 at the plate and recorded 126 hits, 30 home runs, and 88 RBIs in three seasons in Starkville.

