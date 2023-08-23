Promote Your Business
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson

Michael Sanders, 19
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with a murder in the capital city.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the 2900 block of West Northside Drive.

Tuesday, Michael Sanders, 19, was arrested and charged with murder around 7:15 p.m. The Jackson Police Department did not reveal the details of the incident nor the identity of the victim.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

