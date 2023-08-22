Promote Your Business
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude

Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Reilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Friends and family celebrated a Wisconsin woman’s 107th birthday this week.

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916 and is still going strong as she turned 107 on Monday.

She has eight children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

“The family reunions are just massive,” John Miskella, Elizabeth Miskella’s son, said.

Her children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up from getting braces, helping her in the garden to being taken to get their vaccines.

“We get together on a Zoom call every Sunday,” John Miskella said. “I think that’s what keeps us so connected.”

The family said one thing they learned from Elizabeth Miskella is always to have a positive attitude.

