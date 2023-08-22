Promote Your Business
WATCH: Murder trial for William 'Polo' Edwards underway
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Opening statements are underway in the murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards.

Edwards faces a two-count indictment: first-degree murder by deliberate design and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office maintains Edwards killed Davis in May 2022, at the home of Shadow Robinson.

Here’s a recap of the trial’s daylong jury selection process.

Watch live here.

