WATCH: Murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Opening statements are underway in the murder trial for William ‘Polo’ Edwards.

Edwards faces a two-count indictment: first-degree murder by deliberate design and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office maintains Edwards killed Davis in May 2022, at the home of Shadow Robinson.

Here’s a recap of the trial’s daylong jury selection process.

