TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A missing 15-year-old was found dead Monday, just days after his grandmother was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for a murder victim’s missing grandson.

Syquavius Hoyett, 15, went missing on August 16, according to police, a day before his grandmother was found dead.

When officers arrived at the scene in a wooded area on Silas Road and Eyers Road the next evening, they found Hoyett’s grandmother, Anneria Turman, dead.

“Devastating, devastating. I knew I had to call the police because I got kids,” said Amy Hampton.

Hampton lives just feet away from where Turman’s body was found. Hampton says she called 911 to report the body after the family dog found her.

“So, I kept telling him, ‘Domino, come on, let’s go,’ and he wouldn’t move. So, I had to go and get him. So, when I walked over there, I found a foot,” said Hampton.

Hampton said it is a sight she wishes she could unsee.

“I never thought a would walk around here and walk up on somebody dead,” said Hampton.

The murder investigation led police to 4099 Glenbrook Street, where Turman’s boyfriend, Herman Hollins-Brown, was found and arrested.

Monday evening, TBI announced that Hoyett’s body was found. The location was not disclosed.

Herman Hollins-Brown is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Memphis police say more charges are forthcoming for Hollins-Brown.

“All I can do is pray and I just still try to be nice to people and hope they are nice in return. If not, my mother always says, do unto others as you have them to do unto you, even if they don’t,” said Hampton.

Herman Hollins-Brown (MPD)

