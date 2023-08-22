Promote Your Business
Southern Miss football names starting QB

Billy Wiles
Billy Wiles(Southern Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A new era of quarterback play at Southern Miss will begin this upcoming season.

An intense 14-day fall camp concluded Saturday, headlined by the quarterback competition between French Camp, Mississippi native Holman Edwards and Clemson transfer Billy Wiles.

Head coach Will Hall told the media Tuesday that he has decided to roll with Wiles to begin the season as USM’s starting QB ahead of the 2023 season.

“We’re going to name Billy Wiles the starter,” Coach Hall said in his opening statement after practice. “Holman and Billy are both really good players and good players, and we can win with both of them. But, Billy has been better.”

Coach Hall said that the consistency, decision-making, and accuracy overall throughout the compettion is what ultimately led to his decision to name Wiles as the starting QB.

Wiles has a deep connection with Hall. While the Amory, Mississippi native was on the football staff at Tulane in 2020, Hall recruited Wiles and had him committed to the program before he decided to sign with Clemson.

He told the media his relationship with Coach Hall was the deciding factor for him to transfer to Hattiesburg.

Heading into a season where the schedule presents many challenges - including meetings with Tulane, the preseason ranked No. 8 team in the country Florida State, and Mississippi State - Wiles tells WLBT that he’s excited to represent a passionate Golden Eagles fanbase that he fell in love with as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

“It means so much to me,” Wiles told WLBT when asked about being named the starter. “I’m so excited and I’m so thankful for the University of Southern Mississippi, Coach Hall, and Coach Joseph.”

With the starter being named, Southern Miss will now turn its attention to its opening-week matchup with Alcorn State.

“We’re getting ready for Alcorn. They’re a proud program,” Coach Hall said. “Over the last several years, they have won a lot of conference championships, and it’s going to be a tremendous challenge. “It should be a fun, fun first game.”

THe Golden Eagles will host the Braves on Saturday, September 2, at 6 p.m.

