Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama man in custody after leading troopers on multi-county chase in Mississippi
Jackson Zoo
Monkey attacks keeper at Jackson Zoo; city investigating
FILE - D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022,...
Black delivery driver loses FedEx job, more than a year after he said white men attacked him
Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets
Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
One dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt wrecks in Jones Co.

Latest News

Schools are working to keep students safe while the temperature stay dangerously high.
How schools are keeping students safe amid record-breaking temperatures
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom.
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom
Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's...
Trump indictment: Concerns grow over Fulton County jail security