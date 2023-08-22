Manhunt underway after driver leads troopers on multi-county chase

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway after a driver led troopers on a multi-county chase.

On Monday afternoon, MHP clocked a 2020 red Chevy Camaro speeding near the South Brookhaven exit in Lincoln County and attempted to make a traffic stop.

However, the driver fled, and a pursuit began that led troopers through Copiah County into Hinds County. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and ran into the woods on foot near Terry High School.

A helicopter search is ongoing.

